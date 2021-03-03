Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,456.4% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 7,212,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10,427.2% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $26,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $20,778,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 361.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,333,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,044,608 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

