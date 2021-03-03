Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.63.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $6,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,386,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

