Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

ANZBY stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $21.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

