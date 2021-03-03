Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 457.7% from the January 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BFRA stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.25. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. This is a boost from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Biofrontera as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

