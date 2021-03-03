Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $123,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74.

