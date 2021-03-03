Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 84,940 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Zoom Video Communications worth $119,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.04.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 477.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

