Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,254,000 after acquiring an additional 645,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NYSE BRX opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

