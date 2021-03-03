Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,361 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 836.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,648,000 after buying an additional 4,638,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLM by 396.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of SLM by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

