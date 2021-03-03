Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $34,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 775 shares of company stock valued at $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

