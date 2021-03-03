Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th.

Hamilton Beach Brands has raised its dividend payment by 335.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Hamilton Beach Brands has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hamilton Beach Brands to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE HBB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

Several research analysts have commented on HBB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

