Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Declares $0.08 — Dividend

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.74.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

