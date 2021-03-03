Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.75

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 2.75 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend by 2,757.1% over the last three years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $26.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,098.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $967.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.81. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $1,190.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock valued at $197,201. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.