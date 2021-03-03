Wedbush Comments on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $167.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.