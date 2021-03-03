The Gap’s (GPS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,296 shares of company stock valued at $590,756. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

