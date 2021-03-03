Systemax Inc. (SYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Systemax has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NYSE SYX opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.10. Systemax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,702.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 36,151 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,265,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,397 shares of company stock worth $3,136,519. 67.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

