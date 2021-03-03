Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Atreca in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.98) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BCEL stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,741 shares of company stock worth $877,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

