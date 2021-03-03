Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 98 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 161,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after buying an additional 83,551 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

TT opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

