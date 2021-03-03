Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $618,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hexcel by 117.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 42.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $55.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $70.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

