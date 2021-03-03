SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPX by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SPX by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SPX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in SPX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. SPX’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

