Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock valued at $537,079. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $466.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

