Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 37,442 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,442 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 40,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

