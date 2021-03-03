Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 100.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.79. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,600.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

