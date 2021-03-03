Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 201 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.73.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

