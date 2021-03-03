CI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,407 shares of company stock worth $300,947 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMPQ stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

