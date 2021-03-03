Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells $156,300.00 in Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $104,162.24.

Shares of GLDD stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $992.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

