Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 72.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

TAN stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.15.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

