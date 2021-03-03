ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7,326.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6,215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.