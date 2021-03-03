Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,850 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 94.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,806.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

