$159.92 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report $159.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.90 million and the lowest is $156.93 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $157.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $620.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $624.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $626.13 million, with estimates ranging from $619.10 million to $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $55.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

