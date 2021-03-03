Keybank National Association OH Sells 722 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $311.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $322.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 273.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

