Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,651 shares of company stock worth $8,325,256 in the last ninety days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

