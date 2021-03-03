Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) traded up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.06. 218,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 278,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 366.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

