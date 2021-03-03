WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.40. Approximately 129,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 308,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYY shares. B. Riley increased their price target on WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49.
About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.
