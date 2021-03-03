CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Trading Up 7.6%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 808,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,085,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $385.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. Research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.