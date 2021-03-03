Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 133.6% from the January 28th total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 482,908 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,536,000 after acquiring an additional 367,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after acquiring an additional 353,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 263,788 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.23. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

