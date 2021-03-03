Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Rises By 137.5%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

