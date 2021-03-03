Short Interest in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) Increases By 141.8%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NASDAQ:DWAW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 141.8% from the January 28th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the third quarter worth $53,098,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAW opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $41.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

