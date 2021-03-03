Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,569 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average of $181.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

