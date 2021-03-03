Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $154.07 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $159.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

