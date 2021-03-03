Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,490 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 285,249 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaman by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kaman by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kaman by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,665.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.