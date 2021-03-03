Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $13,813,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock worth $99,306,317. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $370.58 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $379.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.79.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

