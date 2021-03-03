Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $9,233,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

