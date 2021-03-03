Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $307.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $155.91 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

