Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Several research firms recently commented on SMLR. B. Riley increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

