Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.17.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

