Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -422.13, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URBN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

