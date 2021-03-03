Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $44-44.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.21 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.26-0.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

NYSE:OOMA opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -81.20 and a beta of 0.31. Ooma has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.18.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.29 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.