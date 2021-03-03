KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $20.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of KEY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,753,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after acquiring an additional 516,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 920,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

