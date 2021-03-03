LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $79.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in LivaNova by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in LivaNova by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LivaNova by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in LivaNova by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

