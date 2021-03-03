Fiera Capital Corp Invests $1 Million in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.
In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.
NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $31.80.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
